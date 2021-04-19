Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

