Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

