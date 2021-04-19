CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $57.01 or 0.00101769 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1.69 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 48,806 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

