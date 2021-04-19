Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

