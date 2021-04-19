Cadence Bancorporation’s (CADE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Securities

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CADE. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

