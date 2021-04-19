Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $149.08.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock worth $53,293,339. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

