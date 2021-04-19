CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.30. 216,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,213. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 162.79, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

