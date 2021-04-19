CaixaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00280423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.00686245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.58 or 0.99369517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.53 or 0.00877080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

