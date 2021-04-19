Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.38 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $41.38 million and $177,059.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.17 or 0.03907736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

