Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Update

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CPE opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

