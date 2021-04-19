Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $59.18

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.18, but opened at $57.22. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 361 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

