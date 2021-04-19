Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 4.8%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 37,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 121,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

