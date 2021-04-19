Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 8.2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.50. 57,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,101,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 4.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

