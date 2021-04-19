Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

