Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $99.77 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

