Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,642 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $55,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,590. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

