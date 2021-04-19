Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 71,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 509,567 shares.The stock last traded at $365.24 and had previously closed at $369.32.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $581,447,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

