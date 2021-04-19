Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE CMD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 322,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

