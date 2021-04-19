Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.91

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 21772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.