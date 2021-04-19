Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $265,002.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

