Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $150,368.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00280752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00682091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,216.65 or 0.99780609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.71 or 0.00870485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,671,800 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

