Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CSII opened at $38.98 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

