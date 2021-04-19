Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $248,140.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $248,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.37. 322,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,712. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.