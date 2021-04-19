Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $175.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $175.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

