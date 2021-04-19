Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.12). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 219,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

