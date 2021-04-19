Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,172. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

