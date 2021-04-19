Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.
Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,172. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
