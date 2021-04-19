Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.
CAS traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.21. 369,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,172. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
