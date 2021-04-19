Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

CAS traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.21. 369,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,172. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2399999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

