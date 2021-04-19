Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 9528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.