Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $223.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.13. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

