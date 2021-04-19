Caspian (CSP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,337.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $40,337.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

