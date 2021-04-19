Castle Price Reaches $0.0011 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 90% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $23,162.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,722,002 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

