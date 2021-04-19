Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

