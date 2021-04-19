Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

