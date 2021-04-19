CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Lessened by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of CDW worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.84. 10,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,947. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

