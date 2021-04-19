Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $49.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

