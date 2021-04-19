Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.78. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $159.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.