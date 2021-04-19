Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $829.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

