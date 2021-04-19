Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. 246,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

