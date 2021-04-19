Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.59.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

