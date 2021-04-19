Centaur (CNTR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.