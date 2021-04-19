Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 386,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

