Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centogene in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

CNTG stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centogene by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

