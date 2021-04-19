Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $19.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.23 million, with estimates ranging from $73.90 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $253.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

