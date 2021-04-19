Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 8074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of research firms have commented on CPYYY. Citigroup began coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

