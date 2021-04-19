Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Down 15%

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 205,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 51,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

