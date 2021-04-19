Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 48,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 73,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

