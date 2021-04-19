Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Chart Industries stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,412,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,334 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 176.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 924,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

