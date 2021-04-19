ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $208,505.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $208,505.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00276001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.00910536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.00 or 0.99776532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00615172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

