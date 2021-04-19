ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.46

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 21576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

