Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

